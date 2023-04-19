Big Screens & TV Streams 4-19-2023 “Polygons of Joyfulness!”

In this edition of Big Screens & TV Streams, we will be taking a look back at one of the Best Picture nominees, Triangle of Sadness, in addition to revisiting Cocaine Bear that just hit streaming services.

We have on special guest, the host of Weird Cinema, Icky Ichabod, who will be giving us his breakdown of the latest season of Law & Order: SVU!

In the news, we will be covering Netflix announcing the discontinuation of their discs-by-mail service, HBO Max’s new “MAX” rebranding, and previewing this week’s releases!