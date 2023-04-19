WATCH: Parking garage collapses in New York City, killing one

One person was killed when a parking garage partially collapsed Tuesday in lower Manhattan’s Financial District, Mayor Eric Adams said.
Five people were injured.
One person was killed when a parking garage partially collapsed Tuesday in lower Manhattan’s Financial District, Mayor Eric Adams said.
Five people were injured.
At least one person died and five others injured after a four-story parking garage collapsed in lower Manhattan on Tuesday..
The video of a New York City garage collapsing on Tuesday, which resulted in the death of at least one person, has gone viral on..