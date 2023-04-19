‘Twilight’ TV Series in the Works

‘Twilight’ TV Series , in the Works.

'Variety' reports that a TV adaptation of the hit franchise is being developed at Lionsgate.

.

Author Stephenie Meyer is expected to be involved in the project.

.

There were four 'Twilight' novels published between 2005 and 2008.

Five films were released between 2008 and 2012.

Globally, those movies grossed over $3 billion.

They also launched the careers of Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart, Taylor Lautner and others.

They also launched the careers of Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart, Taylor Lautner and others.

They also launched the careers of Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart, Taylor Lautner and others.

In 2015, Meyer released another book, 'Life and Death: Twilight Reimagined,' .

Which gender-swapped the characters of Bella and Edward to be Beau and Edythe.

.

In 2020, Meyer released another novel, 'Midnight Sun,' which told the tale of Bella and Edward but from Edward's perspective.

News of the upcoming 'Twilight' series comes on the heels of a recently-announced 'Harry Potter' series.

News of the upcoming 'Twilight' series comes on the heels of a recently-announced 'Harry Potter' series