State of Control: Past & Future with Dr. Kirk Elliott | State of Control: Documentary

Jeremy Slayden sits down with Dr. Kirk Elliott PhD to discuss the latest news on the banking crisis as contagion risk faces over 186 banks worldwide following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Credit Suisse.

The banking crisis has just begun according to Jamie Dimon of JP Morgan and it will likely be used (order out of chaos) to bring in a centrally planned cashless society connected with a new global monetary system leading to carbon credits and total restriction of financial freedoms. The European Union alongside most central banks in the world are rolling out their CBDCs right as the petrodollar system collapses.

Christine Lagarde acknowledges that CBDCs will be used to control people.

This is one of the biggest shifts in a global monetary system that humanity has ever faced.