The Mandalorian Season 3 Finale: Recap and Reactions #moffgideon #grogu #bo-katankryze

Join us on Wednesday evening (4/19/23) at 9:35pm EST/6:35pm PAC for an exciting livestream recap and discussion of the highly-anticipated finale of The Mandalorian Season 3, exclusively on Disney Plus.

As a part of the extended Star Wars Universe, this series has captivated audiences worldwide, and we can't wait to delve into the epic conclusion with our amazing guest panel!