RT News - April 19 2023 (20:00 MSK)
Divide and conquer - that&apos;s the tactic China&apos;s using against the West, at least according to the EU chief.

But her comments come less than two weeks after she made a high profile visit to Beijing.

Fighting rages for a fifth day in Sudan, as rival factions bring the north-east African country to the brink of a humanitarian crisis.

Washington tries to tighten the noose on Iran&apos;s drone program by imposing new sanctions on all companies accused of giving Tehran a helping hand.

Russia&apos;s ambassador to the UK speaks exclusively to RT after the Times newspaper deleted his comments about Russia&apos;s stance on the war in Ukraine.

He shared his thoughts on media freedoms in the UK.