RT News - April 19 2023 (20:00 MSK)

Divide and conquer - that's the tactic China's using against the West, at least according to the EU chief.

But her comments come less than two weeks after she made a high profile visit to Beijing.

Fighting rages for a fifth day in Sudan, as rival factions bring the north-east African country to the brink of a humanitarian crisis.

Washington tries to tighten the noose on Iran's drone program by imposing new sanctions on all companies accused of giving Tehran a helping hand.

Russia's ambassador to the UK speaks exclusively to RT after the Times newspaper deleted his comments about Russia's stance on the war in Ukraine.

He shared his thoughts on media freedoms in the UK.