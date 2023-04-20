Yemen stampede during charity distribution kills dozens

At least 85 people were killed and over 300 injured in a crush at a charity distribution event in war-torn Yemen on Thursday, Huthi officials said, one of the deadliest stampedes in a decade.
+ COMPLETES VIDI33DH8QJ_EN +
At least 85 people were killed and over 300 injured in a crush at a charity distribution event in war-torn Yemen on Thursday, Huthi officials said, one of the deadliest stampedes in a decade.
+ COMPLETES VIDI33DH8QJ_EN +
DUBAI—A stampede at a charity event killed at least 78 people in Yemen Wednesday night and left dozens of others injured,..
At least 78 people are killed in the incident during a distribution of charity at a school in Sanaa.