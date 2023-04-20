'French Spiderman' Alain Robert climbs skyscraper to protest pension reform
Alain Robert, the "French Spiderman," climbs the Alto tower, a 38-storey skyscraper in the Paris suburbs, without a harness, to protest the deeply unpopular pension reform which raises the retirement age from 62 to 64.