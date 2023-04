Is Hinduphobia on the rise in UK schools ? New report sheds light on this issue | Oneindia News

A recent study in the UK has highlighted the issue of bullying of Hindu students.

The new report has made fresh revelations about prejudice and discrimination being faced by Hindus within UK’s educational system.

The report has examined the prevalence of discrimination against Hindu pupils in schools in the UK and found that it is indeed very much present in the classroom.

