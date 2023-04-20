Michael Schumacher’s family plans legal action against magazine for fake AI interview

Michael Schumacher’s family announced Thursday that they will be seeking legal action against a German magazine that published a fake interview produced by AI of the Formula 1 champion.

Die Aktuelle advertised Schumacher on the cover of their April 15 issue, alluding at the end of the interview article that it was created by AI.

Schumacher has not been seen in public since he suffered a significant brain injury from a 2013 skiing accident; his family has since been discrete about the Formula 1 legend’s health to protect their privacy.