Kindred Motorworks unveils Chevrolet Bronco Trail Edition

Kindred Motorworks, the Bay Area producer of modernized vintage vehicles, is proud to unveil its Bronco Trail Edition.

This, the newest prototype from Kindred Motorworks, shows the level of upfit available for Kindred’s Bronco customers.

The Kindred Bronco Trail Edition is currently undergoing warm and cold-weather capability testing.

The Trail Edition made its in-person debut in February at the ribbon-cutting event for Kindred Motorworks’ new Mare Island headquarters and manufacturing facility.

All customers placing a pre-order for an internal-combustion Kindred Bronco, powered by the 5.0-liter Ford Coyote V8, can outfit it as a Trail Edition for $10,000.

It includes a front impact bumper with an Integrated Warn Zeon 10-S winch and a rear impact bumper with an integrated hitch and tire carrier.