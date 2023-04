Big B, SRK, Aamir join other Bollywood celebs to grieve Pam Chopra's death

A panoply of Bollywood celebrities came together throughout Thursday to mourn the death of producer-singer-writer Pamela Chopra, who was also the wife and brains trust of celebrated filmmaker Yash Chopra, founder of Yash Raj Films. #pamelachopra #pamelachoprafuneral