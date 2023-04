Superstar Mammootty’s mother Fatima Ismail passes away at 93 | Oneindia News

Fathima Ismail who was 93 years old, mother of senior Malayalam actor Mammootty, breathed her last in Kochi on April 21.

She was under treatment for age-related causes for some time and passed away at a private hospital.

#Mammootty #FathimaIsmail #RIP ~PR.154~ED.101~GR.121~HT.178~