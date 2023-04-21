NATO chief stresses continued support for Ukraine at Ramstein talks

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg stressed the importance of continued support for Ukraine ahead of talks with allies at Ramstein airbase in Germany
NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg stressed the importance of continued support for Ukraine ahead of talks with allies at Ramstein airbase in Germany
RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany — NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said Friday that the organization would support Ukraine “for as long..
(RFE/RL) -- NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has visited Kyiv for the first time since Russia's invasion last year, telling..