White Men Can't Jump Movie - Jack Harlow, Sinqua Walls

White Men Can't Jump Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis:Play hard, hustle harder... A remake of the 1992 Ron Shelton film about a pair of basketball hustlers who team up to earn extra cash.

Directed by Charles Kidd II (aka Calmatic) starring Jack Harlow, Sinqua Walls, Lance Reddick, Teyana Taylor, Laura Harrier, Tamera Kissen, Myles Bullock, Vince Staples, Zak Steiner, Andrew Schulz release date May 19, 2023 (on Hulu)