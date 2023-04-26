Jack Harlow Announces Surprise 3rd Album

Harlow took to social media on April 26 to reveal that his third album, 'Jackman,' will drop on April 28.

The image accompanying the post appears to be an album cover.

Harlow will also be honored as one of Louisville's 2023 Hometown Heroes.

Lionel Hampton, Justin Thomas and Wes Unseld will be honored as well.

Additionally, the 25-year-old is set to star in the remake of 'White Men Can't Jump,' which debuts May 19 on Hulu.

It will also stream internationally on Disney+.

The movie will serve as Harlow's acting debut.

Sinqua Walls co-stars.

Harlow is next scheduled to perform in the U.S. on May 27 at Zouk Nightclub in Las Vegas