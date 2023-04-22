Syrian children celebrate Eid at makeshift amusement park amid quake rubble

Among the earthquake rubble, Syrian children celebrate Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, at a makeshift amusement park in the rebel-held town of Jindayris.
