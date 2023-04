GAME 2 RECAP: Blue Jays vs Yankees. I despise this mindset in baseball.

Two aces hooked up to battle in New York today.

Game 2 of the 3 game series between Blue Jays and Yankees.

Alek Manoah faced off against Gerrit Cole.

The pitching dual played out.

But it was happened after the 7th that really bothered me.

I rant about it, after breaking down the detailed box score.