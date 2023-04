GAME RECAP: Blue Jays vs Yankees. Kikuchi and Belt carry Jays!

Game 1 of the Toronto Blue Jays vs New York Yankees series opener saw Yusei Kikuchi take the hill against Domingo German.

Yusei was coming off a great outing against the unbeaten Rays.

But the Yankees featured one of the leagues best pitching staffs and bullpens.

Well, the result was a Blue Jays 6-1 win!