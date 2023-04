GAME DAY PREVIEW: Toronto Blue Jays vs New York Yankees. April 21st, 2023

The Toronto Blue Jays are in Yankee Stadium tonight to take on the New York Yankees tonight.

This begins game 1 of a 3 game set between the division rivals.

Game time is 7:05pm EST.

Yusei Kikuchi (2-0) faces off against Domingo German (1-1).

Watch my game day preview for a team by team breakdown.