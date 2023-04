Game Day Preview: Blue Jays vs Royals. April 6th, 2023

The Toronto Blue Jays and Kansas City Royals finish off their 4 game set at Kauffman Stadium.

The Blue Jays have won 2 of first 3.

They send Kevin Gausman to the hill today to clean up the final game.

The Blue Jays will face 32 year old veteran, Jordan Lyles.