GAME 3 PREVIEW: Toronto Blue Jays go for the sweep! April 30th, 2023.

The Toronto Blue Jays host the Seattle Mariners for the final game of their 3 game series.

The Jays won the first two, and now go for the sweep.

Today's pitching matchup features Marco Gonzales vs Chris Bassitt.

Game time is 1:37pm EST, available on Sportsnet in Toronto and ROOTNW in Seattle.