A SMALL FORTUNE Movie

A SMALL FORTUNE Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Kevin Doucette (played by Stephen Oates) is a man struggling to make ends meet in the isolated Prince Edward Island.

He's worried about his wife's (played by Liane Balaban) pregnancy and their financial situation.

But everything changes when he finds a bag of money on the beach.

Kevin thinks his luck has changed, but things take a dark turn when a dangerous stranger (played by Joel Thomas Hynes) arrives in town, looking for the missing money.

Kevin makes a bad decision that sets off a chain of events, leading to a growing crime wave in his small fishing village.

As Kevin tries to keep his secret safe, he realizes that the money he found is not worth the chaos it has brought to his community.

He must find a way to make things right before it's too late.