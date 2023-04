India’s first water metro: PM Modi to launch the metro in Kochi, Kerala on 25th April |Oneindia News

Kerala is known for its beautiful beaches, backwaters, lush hill stations and exotic wildlife.

The state’s tourism is all set to get a boost with the inauguration of the country’s first water metro in the city of Kochi.

PM Modi is set to launch the water metro on the 25th of this month.

The water metro will set sail in Kochi and will connect 10 islands in and around Kochi.

#Kerala #WaterMetro #KeralaWaterMetro ~PR.152~ED.101~GR.123~HT.178~