Sudan in US & Russia Proxy War; Canada: Massive Gold Heist- World News 4/23/23

Weekly World News Report- Intense fighting has broken out in Sudan that has led to the evacuation orders of US and other embassy staff along with their families while reports of 16,000 Americans are still trapped inside the country.

In an Italian job-type heist, thieves have stolen between $20 and $100 million dollars (reports vary) of gold and other valuables from Toronto Pearson International Airport.

Hungary's Prime Minister Victor Orban vows not to bow to pressure when it comes to the war in Ukraine.

“We will not allow them to squeeze us into a war.

We will not send any weapons, and we will not be involved in a conflict that is not our war.” All of that and much more ahead!