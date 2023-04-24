New Zealand: 7.3 magnitude earthquake hits Kermadec Islands region; no tsunami alert | Oneindia News

New Zealand witnessed a massive earthquake of magnitude 7.3.

USGS confirmed the occurrence of the giant quake that struck in a remote part of the Pacific Ocean off the northeast coast of New Zealand.

Reports suggested that despite the high magnitude, the tremor did not appear to generate a tsunami.

USGS said that the quake struck near the Kermadec Islands about 900 km northeast of New Zealand’s North Island at a depth of 49 km.

