NFL Draft Rumors: Texans Plans At #2 + Players Who Could Get Traded This Week | NFL Daily

It’s DRAFT WEEK!

And NFL Daily is live covering the latest news & rumors surrounding the 2023 NFL Draft.

What’s going on in Houston?

Todd McShay of ESPN says that the Texans will likely not take a QB at #2 overall and Alabama’s Will Anderson and Texas Tech’s Tyree Wilson are strong possibilities.

Other NFL draft buzz covered by McShay includes C.J.

Stroud to the Lions, Will Levis to the Colts, and NFL Draft rumors on the Seahawks, Cardinals, Bears, Jahmyr Gibbs and Hendon Hooker.