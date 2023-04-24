Aaron Rodgers Traded to Jets, Ends Run With Packers

Fox News reports that Aaron Rodgers will be ending his 18-year run with the Green Bay Packers.

According to multiple reports, Rodgers will be traded to the New York Jets.

In a recent appearance on 'The Pat McAfee Show,' Rodgers said that he expected to be traded to the Jets.

While negotiations between the Jets and the Packers seemed to stall in recent weeks, after being reactivated on April 24, talks proceeded faster than expected.

Fox News reports that the move echoes the path of Rodgers' predecessor, Brett Favre.

In 2010, Rodgers won his first and only Super Bowl title.

In 2011, he was awarded his first MVP award.

Over the course of his time with the Packers, Rodgers had 10 Pro Bowl appearances and was selected for the First-Team All-Pro four times.

His final season with the Packers saw him make 3,695 passing yards and 26 touchdown passes.

The Packers finished the season with a record of 8-9, failing to make it to the playoffs.

