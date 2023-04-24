Unidentified Objects Movie

Unidentified Objects Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Peter is a misanthropic dwarf hiding from the world in his shabby New York City apartment.

But an unexpected visit from his upbeat - and possibly unhinged - neighbor Winona forces him out of his shell and onto an impromptu road trip.

Their destination?

What she believes to be the site of an upcoming alien visitation in the wilderness of rural Canada.

On their increasingly-surreal odyssey, Peter and Winona will encounter bickering lesbian cosplayers, shroom-addled survivalists, and even extraterrestrial highway cops.

But the further they go and the more their trauma comes to light, it becomes clear that the only thing more nerve-wracking than being abducted is being alone in the universe.

RELEASE DATE: June 2, 2023 in select theaters and June 9, 2023 on VOD DISTRIBUTOR: Quiver GENRE: Indie, Comedy-Drama DIRECTOR: Juan Felipe Zuleta WRITER: Leland Frankel RUN TIME: 100 minutes EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Brandon Boyd, Julieth Restrepo, Adam Piotrowicz, Sebastian Zuleta, John Busch, Vincent Davino, Amory Hollis, Mat Hollis, David Leidy, and Chad Shields CAST: Sarah Hay, Matthew August Jeffers, Roberta Colindrez, Tara Pacheco, Hamish Allan-Headley, Kerry Flanagan, John Ryan Benavides, Dorian Perez, Andrew Stevens Purdy, Roy Abramsohn, Elliot Frances Flynn