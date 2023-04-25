Responding to a question by Czech entrepreneur and mathematician, Karel Janeček, Sadhguru explains the root cause of the Russia-Ukraine war, and what we must do to put an end to it.
Responding to a question by Czech entrepreneur and mathematician, Karel Janeček, Sadhguru explains the root cause of the Russia-Ukraine war, and what we must do to put an end to it.
The Real Reason Why The Russia-Ukraine War is Not Ending | Sadhguru
Russia is looking to recruit “real men” to fight in its invasion of Ukraine, the British Defense Ministry said Sunday in its..