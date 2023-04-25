At The Drop Of A Hat

2012 Benghazi - Susan Rice, Obama White House Adviser!

(Susan Rice Lies) At The Drop Of A Hat, video by Peggy Martin 4/5/2017.

A Deplorable Production.

2012 United Nations Ambassador Susan Rice has been exposed — well, further exposed — as a corrupt liar.

(UPDATE!

03/21/2021 ABC News: "Obama-era officials return to White House worth millions," and Susan Rice is one of them as Biden's Domestic Policy Council Director.) Trey Gowdy, "Mr. HIcks, why in the world would Susan Rice go on five Sunday talk shows & perpetuate a monstrably false narrative and secondarily, what impact did it have on the ground in Benghazi the fact that she contradicted the President of Libya?" Susan Rice Dubbed 'Typhoid Mary of the Obama Administration' After Unmasking.

Mr. Cotton: "Every time something went wrong she (Susan Rice) seemed to turn up in the middle of it, whether it was these allegations of improper unmasking or potential improper surveillance... whether it was Benghazi or many of the other fiascos of the Obama administration..." 4/2017 KRIS PARONTO, Army Ranger, Who Was There at Benghazi, "Susan Rice is a liar, pathological or not, she continues to lie." Hi @ABC!

"Susan Rice is married to your Executive Producer Ian Cameron.

Where did you say you got illegal intel leaks about Michael Flynn?" https://rumble.com/v2kg1qu-at-the-drop-of-a-hat.html