TOP NEWS: "Joe Biden Announces Run for Reelection: Can America's Oldest President Finish the Job?"

President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday that he will be seeking re-election in 2024.

Biden, who would be 86 at the end of a second term, is betting that his first-term legislative achievements and more than 50 years of experience in Washington will count for more than concerns over his age.

He faces a smooth path to winning his party’s nomination, with no serious Democratic challengers.

However, he is still set for a hard-fought struggle to retain the presidency in a bitterly divided nation.