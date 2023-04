Georgia Bulldogs Football: 2023 NFL Draft Preview with Jake Crain

Jake Crain from Crain And Company joins the show as we preview the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft, answering the major questions regarding the Georgia Bulldogs leading up to the draft.

We take a look at the draft potential and make predictions for UGA's draft-eligible players: Jalen Carter, Stetson Bennett, Nolan Smith, Christopher Smith, Broderick Jones, Darnell Washington, Kenny McIntosh, Warren McClendon, Warren Ericson, Kelee Ringo, Kearis Jackson, and Robert Beal