Lightning face elimination in Thursday's Game 5 at Toronto

The Tampa Bay Lightning are on the brink of elimination.

The three-time Eastern Conference defending champions trail the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-1 in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs after back-to-back overtime losses at Amalie Arena.

The Bolts must-win Game 5 Thursday night in Toronto to keep their season alive.

"Listen, we got to go win one game," Lightning captain Steven Stamkos said.

"That's the focus right now.

The fourth game is always the toughest.

We've been on both sides.

We're battle, improve on some things from the last couple of games, and get the series back here."