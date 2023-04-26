Lightning face elimination in Thursday's Game 5 at Toronto
Lightning face elimination in Thursday's Game 5 at Toronto

The Tampa Bay Lightning are on the brink of elimination.

The three-time Eastern Conference defending champions trail the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-1 in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs after back-to-back overtime losses at Amalie Arena.

The Bolts must-win Game 5 Thursday night in Toronto to keep their season alive.

&quot;Listen, we got to go win one game,&quot; Lightning captain Steven Stamkos said.

&quot;That&apos;s the focus right now.

The fourth game is always the toughest.

We&apos;ve been on both sides.

We&apos;re battle, improve on some things from the last couple of games, and get the series back here.&quot;