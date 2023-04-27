Ex-Fugees Rapper Pras Michel Found Guilty of Helping China Influence US Government

Ex-Fugees Rapper Pras Michel Found Guilty , of Helping China Influence US Government.

CNN reports the Michel was found guilty of 10 criminal international conspiracy counts on April 26.

The Grammy-winning artist faced multiple counts of conspiring to aid "businessman Jho Low and the Chinese government" in accessing American officials, CNN reports.

Former Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump were among those U.S. officials.

In addition to being "found guilty of conspiracy to defraud the U.S.," the rapper was convicted of witness tampering, CNN reports.

He was also found guilty of "acting as an unregistered agent of a foreign government," according to CNN.

Michel could receive a prison sentence of up to 20 years.

David Kenner, Michel's attorney, is hopeful that their mistrial motions will be successful.

We are extremely disappointed in that result but are very, very confident in the ultimate outcome of this case.

, David Kenner, Michel's attorney, via statement.

If we do move to a sentencing hearing I remain very confident we will certainly appeal this case.

This is not over, David Kenner, Michel's attorney, via statement