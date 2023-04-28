Rocket attack on a residential building. Uman, Ukraine 28.04.2023 #WarInUkraine

The Russian army launched a massive missile attack on Ukrainian civilian cities.
There were hits in residential buildings in the cities of Uman and Dnipro.
Many killed and wounded.
Russia has fired more than 20 cruise missiles and two drones at Ukraine in an attack that killed at least 16 people. Among the dead..
At least six are dead and 17 wounded in the city of Uman, after two cruise missiles hit a nine-storey residential building,..