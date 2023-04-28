Transcend The Monkey EP 66
Transcend The Monkey EP 66

Join us for an in-depth analysis of today&apos;s most trending topics in our live podcast!

We&apos;ll dive into the reasons behind Tucker Carlson&apos;s sudden exit from Fox News and Don Lemon&apos;s firing from CNN.

Explore the controversial situation with Steven Crowder and his now very public divorce.

As we discuss the shocking 17% sales drop for Bud Light amid the Dylan Mulvaney scandal, we&apos;ll also investigate Andrew Tate&apos;s claims of being poisoned.

Lastly, we&apos;ll take a look at a story of a male to female transgender woman who is making headlines by beats 14K women in a marathon, because obviously sex has no impact on athletic performance.

Don&apos;t miss this episode packed with engaging conversations and the latest news updates!