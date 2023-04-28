Transcend The Monkey EP 66

Join us for an in-depth analysis of today's most trending topics in our live podcast!

We'll dive into the reasons behind Tucker Carlson's sudden exit from Fox News and Don Lemon's firing from CNN.

Explore the controversial situation with Steven Crowder and his now very public divorce.

As we discuss the shocking 17% sales drop for Bud Light amid the Dylan Mulvaney scandal, we'll also investigate Andrew Tate's claims of being poisoned.

Lastly, we'll take a look at a story of a male to female transgender woman who is making headlines by beats 14K women in a marathon, because obviously sex has no impact on athletic performance.

Don't miss this episode packed with engaging conversations and the latest news updates!