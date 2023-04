Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Movie Clip - I'm Perfecting It

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 Movie Clip - I'm Perfecting It US Release Date: May 5, 2023 Starring: Zoe Saldana, Chris Pratt, Bradley Cooper, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff Director : James Gunn Synopsis: Still reeling from the loss of Gamora, Peter Quill must rally his team to defend the universe and protect one of their own.

If the mission is not completely successful, it could possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.