bCAREFUL

I'm what you may call a Creative Klepto.

I kinda raid people's closets then put together my own designer outfits.

We used to call it "diggin in the crates".

Heavy on the samples...classic Hip Hop steals from everybody.

I came over to Rumble to avoid all the YouTube censorship and copywrite BS.

This channel isn't monetized so anything I may use or sample is strictly to creatively entertain.

YouTube didn't get that memo.

In the immortal words of the late great Biz Markie..."they acted like I wanted to keep it insteada trying to use it".

So hopefully Rumble will be a little more creative friendly.

Welcome to the channel and enjoy the content.