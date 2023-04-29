I'm what you may call a Creative Klepto.
I kinda raid people's closets then put together my own designer outfits.
We used to call it "diggin in the crates".
Heavy on the samples...classic Hip Hop steals from everybody.
I came over to Rumble to avoid all the YouTube censorship and copywrite BS.
This channel isn't monetized so anything I may use or sample is strictly to creatively entertain.
YouTube didn't get that memo.
In the immortal words of the late great Biz Markie..."they acted like I wanted to keep it insteada trying to use it".
So hopefully Rumble will be a little more creative friendly.
Welcome to the channel and enjoy the content.