bCAREFUL
bCAREFUL

I&apos;m what you may call a Creative Klepto.

I kinda raid people&apos;s closets then put together my own designer outfits.

We used to call it &quot;diggin in the crates&quot;.

Heavy on the samples...classic Hip Hop steals from everybody.

I came over to Rumble to avoid all the YouTube censorship and copywrite BS.

This channel isn&apos;t monetized so anything I may use or sample is strictly to creatively entertain.

YouTube didn&apos;t get that memo.

In the immortal words of the late great Biz Markie...&quot;they acted like I wanted to keep it insteada trying to use it&quot;.

So hopefully Rumble will be a little more creative friendly.

Welcome to the channel and enjoy the content.