MSM Collapses And The Crowder Divorce.

Don Lemon fired.

Tucker Carlson fired.

Nate Silver fired.

Buzzfeed News shuts down.

VICE NEWS closes.

So much is happening with the MSM that the narrative is in the death rattle stage.

The public knowledge of Steven and Hillary Crowder's divorce is ugly.

Candace Owens gets involved.

Is this really what it appears?