Desperate Housewife Movie

Desperate Housewife Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Looking to revive her marriage, Summer, a bored housewife, convinces her husband to go with her to a liberal retreat to explore her fantasy with her husband and other attractive couples.

What starts as an exciting way to rekindle their passion and try out wild new things soon turns into their worst nightmare as jealousy and dark secrets emerge -- as Summer desperately needs to find a way to escape her new lover.

Director : Ntiarna Xavier Knight Producer: Rebecca Matthews Writers : Scott Jeffrey, Craig McLearie Cast: Danielle Scott, Mark Sears, Chrissie Wunna