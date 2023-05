EU, G7 still buy oil from Russia through third states despite sanctions

The recent revelation by Bloomberg indicates that the EU’s dependence on petroleum products from India has grown recently, but there’s a nuance – it consists of Russian crude.

And many other countries that increased their energy imports from Russia have also become suppliers to Europe, as well as G7 countries.

We hear from Indian foreign policy expert Suvrokamal Dutta, who says that sanctions have simply led to the West buying Russian oil through middle-men – but at a higher price.