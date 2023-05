LIVE: Post-NFL Draft Rumors, Best Free Agents Available Ft. Yannick Ngakoue, 2 Mailbags | NFL Daily

NFL Daily by Chat Sports is live after the 2023 NFL Draft with the latest NFL news and rumors.

Post-draft rumors are loud on big-name running backs.

Could Dalvin Cook still be traded, or it is looking like the Vikings RB is staying in Minnesota?

And could Ezekiel Elliott be returning to the Dallas Cowboys?

Jerry Jones didn’t rule it out.

Also leading off the show is a 5th year option tracker, as the deadline for NFL teams to make a decision on the 2020 first round NFL Draft picks is tomorrow.