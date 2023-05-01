Ordinary Angels Movie (2023) - Hilary Swank, Alan Ritchson,

Ordinary Angels Movie (2023) Trailer - Plot Synopsis: Based on a remarkable true story, ORDINARY ANGELS centers on Sharon Steves (Hilary Swank), a fierce but struggling hairdresser in small-town Kentucky who discovers a renewed sense of purpose when she meets Ed Schmitt (Alan Ritchson), a widower working hard to make ends meet for his two daughters.

With his youngest daughter waiting for a liver transplant, Sharon sets her mind to helping the family and will move mountains to do it.

What unfolds is the inspiring tale of faith, everyday miracles, and ordinary angels.

Directed by Jon Gunn starring Hilary Swank, Alan Ritchson, Skywalker Hughes, Nancy Travis, Tamala Jones, Emily Mitchell, Drew Powell, Amy Acker release date October 13, 2023 (in theaters)