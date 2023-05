Steel Toe Morning Show 05-02-23 Aaron Mourns Lightfoot Makes Good With Levy

It's a crazy day for Steel Toe.

Aaron and Bob Levy made up with one another, an MLC offer, Chad threatens Bob, PKA drops the N word in front of Arian Foster, Gordon Lightfoot dead at 84, Tucker's firing has some light shed on it and perhaps it had something to do with Ukraine, Vivek Ramaswamy continues his tour of left wing media and Saudi Arabia starts tolerating gays.