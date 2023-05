Twitter Down to Around Just 10% of Pre-Musk Staff

Elon Musk took over Twitter only around 6 months ago, but the shake ups at the company have left it unrecognizable.

After buying the company for a whopping $44 billion, it’s now only worth around $20 billion.

But that cut in value is nothing compared to the slashing Musk did to Twitter’s staff, which according to sources close to the company, is dwindling fast.

Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.