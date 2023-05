Dream Moms Movie

Dream Moms Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Two moms whose Broadway dreams got deferred, enter a TV talent show competition together and learn that it's never too late to become what or who you want to be.

Watch a preview for the Hallmark Channel original movie "Dream Moms" starring Tamera Mowry-Housley, Chelsea Hobbs, and Roger Cross.

Premieres Saturday, May 13 at 8/7c.