Labour: PM has 'vendetta' against Sue Gray

Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves says the PM has a "vendetta" against Sue Gray because she documented the scale of "partying, rule breaking and debauchery" under Boris Johnson.

She added that the former top civil servant is "cooperating fully" with an inquiry into if any rules were broken when she was appointed Sir Keir Starmer's chief of staff.

Report by Rowlandi.

