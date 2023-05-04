McLaren Introduces New Benchmark 750S Supercar Through Cinematic Digital Film Animation

McLaren Automotive, the iconic creator of high-performance supercars, introduced its lightest and most powerful series-production McLaren, the new 750S, through a video animation envisioned by acclaimed multidisciplinary artist, Ash Thorp.

Using his skilled digital techniques, Thorp delivered a surreal, hyper-realistic version of the V8-engined, rear-wheel drive supercar in a dialogue caught between reality and an alternate dimension.

The new McLaren 750S defines peak supercar performance and pure exhilaration.

Designed and engineered following meticulous analysis of the renowned McLaren 720S, the goal for the 750S was to increase driver engagement while also stretching the dynamic breadth of the car.

This process focused on enhancing agility, feedback and connection to increase the ‘sense of fun’ behind the wheel, allowing the driver to feel the performance and elevate a benchmark driving experience to new heights.

Possessing an early admiration and fascination for automotive since his teenage years, Thorp’s affinity for vehicle modifications transformed into a whole new world when he became digital artist.

Combining his love for automotive, design, graphics, art, photography, and cinematography, Thorp imagined the digital reveal of the 750S without the constraints of the physical realm.

Focusing on the extraordinary physical and emotional connection between driver and car, Thorp’s visceral sensation of performance and speed astounds and excites.

His digitally crafted vehicle creates a limitless space of rhythmical drama where McLaren’s design ethos of ‘form follows function’ is poetically realized.