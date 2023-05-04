AI could post 'existential risk for humanity,' expert warns | The Fox News Rundown

"The Rise of A.I.": Months ago, AI experts and prominent tech figures signed an open letter asking that all AI labs take a 6 month pause to ensure this technology is developing safely.

The call to action was rejected by Big Tech however, and now “The Godfather of AI,” Geoffrey Hinton has left Google saying artificial intelligence poses a serious threat to humanity.

Co-Founder of the Center for Humane Technology and former Google ethicist, Tristan Harris, has worked on artificial intelligence and has been outspoken about the negative impacts of social media in “The Social Dilemma” and now he is speaking about “The AI Dilemma.” He joins the podcast to explain the consequences of artificial intelligence developing without safety measures and the need for AI experts to help create meaningful regulation.

